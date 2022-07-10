SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — From the mountains to the coast, the South Carolina 7 (SC7) expedition team is exploring South Carolina.

“The journey so far has been unbelievable,” said expedition leader Tom Mullikin. “It’s been wonderful.”

The journey is being led by South Carolina native Tom Mullikin. He has traveled to every continent, swam in every ocean and climbed the summits of 25 mountains.

“I’ve been leading expeditions on every continent now for about 30 years only to come home and ask myself, ‘What in the world was I thinking? Why didn’t I just do it right here?'” said Mullikin.

Mullikin and his team are traveling from the Upstate to the Lowcountry, and hiking or rafting in cities along the way. They invite the public to join them so they can learn to appreciate the outdoors. Three state supreme court justices joined the group for their stop in Spartanburg Sunday.

“We were just so impressed with the effort to try to bring to the public’s attention all of the amazing resources that we have in South Carolina,” said Supreme Court of South Carolina Justice John Cannon Few.

SC7 is heading to the Midlands next. The expedition will end in Mount Pleasant on July 30 where the group will deploy an artificial reef along the coastline.

Mullikin said he hopes this journey resonates with the people he meets along the way.

“Get to know your state,” said Mullikin. “It’s worth getting out, enjoying and helping us protect.”