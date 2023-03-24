The NCAA women’s basketball Sweet 16 tipped off Friday at 2:30pm with Miami taking on Villanova followed by a matchup between LSU and Utah.

South Carolina doesn’t play until Saturday, but Gamecocks fans at Bon Secours Wellness Arena are already excited.

“We’re here to see the Gamecocks win another tournament,” Gamecock fans Tim and Jeanette Sain said. “We came up from Laurens SC, we follow them, go to Columbia and watch them. We watched them in the SEC tournament, now we’re up here for March Madness, the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 and we want to see them go on and win the tournament.”

Many fans repping their Gamecock gear said they’re hoping for a repeat of last year, to watch the women’s basketball team win another National Championship.

“Yes we are going all the way, national championship again, repeat.” Gamecock fans Faye and George Talley said.

“Win of course,” exclaimed USC fan Perry Stalvey.

With the University of South Carolina having the home court advantage – they are playing just under two hours from their home court in Columbia – fans say the Bon Secours Wellness Arena will be full of people cheering on the Gamecocks.

“Oh you know it’s (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) going to be flooded,” Stalvey said. “We’re going to take over Greenville.”

South Carolina will take on UCLA Saturday at 2p.m.