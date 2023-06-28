(WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources are partnering up this Summer to make sure you’re safe on the roadways and on the water.

With the Fourth of July holiday coming up on Tuesday, both agencies are expecting a busy weekend ahead.

“We are in the same business as the DNR, that is basically to save lives.” Sgt. Joe Hovis with South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Agencies said the Fourth of July marks the halfway point of what they call the 100 deadliest days of Summer, with people traveling several accidents both fatal and non-fatal are reported.

They said many accidents might be avoided if people stay alert and limit distractions.

“The law right now is you cannot be within 100 feet of another boater, dock, or person in the water,” Capt. DJ Riley with SCDNR said. “That is roughly two semi links away from other people. Give that courtesy, pay attention to where you are at and how close you are to other people in the water.”

Both agencies said whether it’s wearing your life jacket on the lake or your seatbelt in the car taking precautionary steps is important.

“Wear your seatbelt,” Hovis said. “About 50% of folks that passed away last year on our roads here in South Carolina had access to seatbelts and chose not to wear them. I think there’s 86,500 seconds in a day. It takes about two seconds to put your seatbelt on.”

Highway Patrol and DNR said they want everyone to be safe, they encourage you to have fun while also being responsible.

“We are in for a long week but that is good,” Riley said. “Our state has an abundance of water and natural resources that are beautiful. People are off work, and they need to enjoy it. We just ask that they are safe and as they are out there that they have a sober skipper on board.”

Both agencies said there will be heavy patrolling over the holiday weekend. They ask you to remain aware and abide by all rules and safety precautions.