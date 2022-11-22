GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Lots of people are about to hit the roadways to make it to their Thanksgiving destination.

Whether you’re traveling close to home or to a different state, expect to see lots of traffic on the highways.

“We expect to see about 840,000 people on the road,” AAA Director of Public Affairs Tiffany Wright said.

Wright said if you want to avoid the heavy congestion, “Travel on the actual holiday, on Thanksgiving Day. You’re probably going to see the least amount of travel volume.”

However, before you even get behind the wheel, SCHP wants to remind everyone about important safety tips.

“Of course, we want to spend time with those special people, but we got to get there safely,” Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said.

Last year SCHP said there were 12 fatal crashes in the state between Wednesday and Sunday of Thanksgiving week, and some of them were caused by impaired drivers.

“Call a ride if you have to. Spend the money on a rideshare service. That way you don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle and hurt yourself or somebody else,” Ridgeway said.

Another safety tip, is wearing your seatbelt.

Highway Patrol said half the people killed on the roads in South Carolina don’t have a seatbelt on.

Also, it’s important to eliminate distractions, like cellphones.

“If you look down at your phone for 4.6 seconds, you’ve actually traveled the length of a football field which is 100 yards,” Ridgeway said. “Obviously, people will be traveling a lot faster than 55. So, just that one decision you make to look down at that cell phone for those few seconds could really cost you everything.”

SCHP said starting Wednesday through Sunday, they will have an increased presence on the roadways.