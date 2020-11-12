South Carolina man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — A 28-year-old South Carolina man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Asheville Wednesday afternoon.

Police said proactive patrols in the area of Deaverview Apartments resulted in the arrest of Saquain Jamar Mingo, of Mullins, and the seizure of 7.3 grams of fentanyl.

Mingo was charged with with trafficking in opium or heroin by possession, trafficking in opium or heroin by transport, and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute within 1000 feet of a park.

No further information regarding the arrest was made available at this time.