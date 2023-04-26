CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Marine has died following a training event that took place at a Marine Corps Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

According to the 2nd Marine regiment, Lance Cpl. Jackson Forringer, 20, of Chesnee, South Carolina, was apparently killed by an inadvertent gun discharge while he was with other Marines in the back of a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement.

His death during active training was confirmed in an obituary by his parents.

A spokesperson for the 2nd Marine regiment said that a Marine with the regiment had “died while conducting training during Integrated Training Exercise 3-23.”

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the incident.

Forringer graduated from Chesnee High School in 2021 and was stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Graveside services with full military honors will begin on Saturday, May 6, at Springhill Memorial Gardens located at 1011 S. Alabama Avenue in Chesnee at 4 p.m. Reverend Buddy Robbins will be officiating.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will immediately follow the graveside service at The Bridge Church of the Carolinas located at 212 N. Alabama Avenue in Chesnee.