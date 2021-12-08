South Carolina Ports Authority awards $205,000 in grants to organizations across the state

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) –The South Carolina Ports Authority is giving out more than $200,000 to organizations across the state.

Some of that money is going to groups like the Greer Development Corporation, who received a $1,000 grant.

Executive director Reno Deaton said it’s going to support an entrepreneur program to help guide new business owners.

“The Platform at Greer and our effort to build a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation in Greer is really important to us,” said Deaton. “So these dollars will help to support those programs, and in particular, our mentoring program.”

The Ports Authority grants will benefit more than 100 organizations, including the Greenville Area Parkinson Society and the Greenville Drive. The full list of awards is here.