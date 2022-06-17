COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Results from June 14th South Carolina primaries have been certified, setting the stage for primary runoffs on June 28.

Anyone who voted in the June 14 primaries must vote in the same party’s runoff while people who did not vote on June 14 can choose either party’s runoff.

An early voting period is set for June 22 through June 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here are the races headed to runoffs:

Statewide

U.S. Senate – Democratic

State Superintendent of Education – Republican

Cherokee County

State House District 30 – Republican

County Council District 2 – Republican

Greenville County

State House District 25 – Democratic

County Council District 19 – Republican

Greenwood County

County Council District 3 – Democratic

Spartanburg County

State House District 30 – Republican

Polls will be open for the primary runoffs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 28.

Click here for a list of early voting locations.