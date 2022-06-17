COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Results from June 14th South Carolina primaries have been certified, setting the stage for primary runoffs on June 28.
Anyone who voted in the June 14 primaries must vote in the same party’s runoff while people who did not vote on June 14 can choose either party’s runoff.
An early voting period is set for June 22 through June 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Here are the races headed to runoffs:
Statewide
U.S. Senate – Democratic
State Superintendent of Education – Republican
Cherokee County
State House District 30 – Republican
County Council District 2 – Republican
Greenville County
State House District 25 – Democratic
County Council District 19 – Republican
Greenwood County
County Council District 3 – Democratic
Spartanburg County
State House District 30 – Republican
Polls will be open for the primary runoffs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 28.
Click here for a list of early voting locations.