SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)- South Carolina Tax-Free Weekend is set for August 5-7 starting on Friday, August 5 after midnight.

The new school year is almost here for students, parents and teachers and the SC Department of Revenue said they hope to relieve some of the stress.

With the increased cost of living, this year’s Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families. Everyone saves money during a tax-free holiday, particularly on back-to-school essentials,” said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell.

According to the SCDOR, various supplies are exempt from the 6% State Tax and applicable local taxes including but not limited to, clothes, school supplies and computers.

The owner of The Teachers Place in Spartanburg said, a lot of teachers and educators buy their own supplies and the weekend benefits everyone prepping for the school year.

“A lot of teachers do buy tons of supplies to get the year started or to kind of keep the year going as students run out,” said owner Nicki Holsclaw.

Things that are exempt include:

Computers

Printers

School supplies

Clothing and accessories

Shoes

Certain bed and bath items

Things that are not exempt include:

Digital cameras

Smartphones

Jewelry

Cosmetics

Eyewear

Wallets

Watches

Furniture.

More information on the Tax-Free Weekend can be found on the SCDOR website.