Columbia, S.C. (WSPA)- South Carolina is looking to hire veterans to work in the state government.

On Thursday, there will be over 40 state agencies attending, including dozens of departments in state government, colleges and technical schools.

Job seekers will have to register online to attend the career fair.

Veterans will be able to chat directly with human resource representatives and join different booths to talk about current and future job openings.

Here is a list of some of the agencies attending:

Aiken Technical College

Coastal Carolina University

College of Charleston

Commission for Minority Affairs

Commission on Higher Education

Confederate Relic Room

Department of Administration

Department of Children’s Advocacy

Education Oversight Committee

Evans Correctional Institution

Greenville Technical College

John De La Howe School

Lander University

Midlands Technical College

MUSC University

Northeastern Technical College Cheraw Campus

Patriots Point

PEBA

Public Service Commission

Revenue and Fiscal Affairs

SC Aeronautics Commission

SC Educational Television Commission

SC First Steps

SC Governor s School for Arts & Humanities SC Governor s School for Science & Mathematics

SC Human Affairs Commission

SC Office of Resilience

SC Vocational Rehabilitation Department

South Carolina Department of Agriculture

South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce

South Carolina Department of Revenue

South Carolina Judicial Branch

South Carolina Office of the State Auditor

South Carolina Treasurer`s Office

Spartanburg Community College

The Citadel

Tri-County Technical College

University of South Carolina

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.