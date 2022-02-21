Southside Cultural Monument to honor Spartanburg’s Black history

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Construction is scheduled to begin soon on a new artistic display in Spartanburg, celebrating the culture of the city’s historically Black communities.

According to the city of Spartanburg, the Southside Cultural Monument will be located near the intersection of South Converse Street and Hudson Barksdale Boulevard. It will feature images displayed on panels that will highlight Spartanburg’s Black history.

Before construction begins, the city needs your help. Leaders are asking residents to contribute images of those who helped build and sustain Spartanburg. Their goal is to commemorate the work of important Black figures, organizations, and notable moments.

“I am very excited about this and I just know it’s going to be a great addition for the community,” said Ruth Littlejohn, Spartanburg City Council Member, District 3.

According to the city, the monument is a way to share the untold stories of leaders and the communities built over the years.

The soon-to-begin construction is something that long-time Spartanburg resident, Jerry Allen Kerns, said he is excited about.

“I’ve been here since the day I hit the ground,” said Kerns.

He shared with 7NEWS the stories of his past, highlighting the changes the city has endured.

“When I was growing up, that was the good times,” said Kerns. “I walked down this trail and you don’t even see a creek no more.”

Other residents, like Ji-Hae Adams, told us the historic structure is a way to unite the community.

“We have such different culture and diversity here in Spartanburg. So, I think it’s really great,” Adams said. “I think it may make the community come together.”

According to the City of Spartanburg, $350,000 monument is funded by the state and other private contributors. City leaders said it will stand as both an artistic display and a celebration of the “culture and vibrancy of the communities prior to the area’s redevelopment.”

Construction for the new Southside Cultural Monument is slated to begin this Spring and expected to be complete in June.

If you have historic photos of important people or locations in Spartanburg, you can submit them online here. The images will be reviewed by the Spartanburg African-American Heritage and Cultural Committee for a chance to be featured on the new monument.