GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Southwest Airlines announced plans Thursday to add nonstop flights from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport to Colorado’s capital city beginning in 2024.

The new flight between GSP Airport and Denver International Airport will begin June 8.

Flights to Denver will operate on Saturdays and Sundays.

“We are thrilled that Southwest Airlines continues to invest in the Upstate SC region,” said GSP Airport President and CEO Dave Edwards. “This expansion will provide our community with more choices for their travel needs and allow more visitors to experience our tremendous tourism assets. We believe this demonstrates the airline’s confidence in the strength of our region and the potential for future growth at GSP.”

Southwest currently flies to three destinations from GSP, including daily service to Atlanta and Baltimore/Washington International Airport and weekend service to Houston’s Hobby Airport.

Southwest will join United in flying nonstop to Denver. United began flying the route in June 2019.

Frontier previously flew between GSP and Denver from 2018 until the airline ended service to Greenville-Spartanburg during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.