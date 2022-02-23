SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – For the last 18 years, Sharon McFalls said she has been pushing for the underpass on New Cut Road in Spartanburg County to be fixed.

“It’s been an ongoing problem for many, many years,” McFalls, the Chairperson of the Community Revitalization Partnership Committee of Una, Saxon and Arcadia, said.

McFalls said safety is the biggest problem there. There is only room for one lane of cars to pass at a time, and there are no sidewalks for people to walk on when they pass through.

“It’s a danger for all the pedestrians. We have a lot of pedestrians who walk under the bridge with the traffic.”

Last month, McFalls and Community Revitalization Partnership Committee of Una, Saxon and Arcadia presented five construction proposals to the county. They said they will make the area safer.

“We feel that it’s time that Spartanburg County and SCDOT come to our area and make those improvements.”

Those proposals call for a pedestrian bridge to be built on Sibley Street, improvements to be made on the Hayne Street underpass and sidewalks and a second traffic lane to be added on New Cut Road.

“There really needs to be some sidewalks if they can find the funding,” Jeff Haden, the Chief of the Una Fire Department, said.”

Hadden said his team has gotten called to New Cut Road many times.

“There’s a lot of foot traffic. We’ve had several people who have been hit by vehicles in the last couple of years.”

He said it is difficult for both people and cars to get around.

“We have had a few car wrecks there. Most of them hit the outside of the underpass to try to avoid the cars underneath it.”

The Spartanburg County Transportation Advisory Committee is reviewing these proposals. They will present their findings in April.