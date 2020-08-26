Spartanburg activist calls for red light cameras

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- An activist in Spartanburg is saying too many people are ignoring red lights and there should be something done about it.

A member of Citizens for Safe Street, Jody Traywick, said the latest traffic light data from 2017 should be enough reason to review the ban put on red light cameras in 2010.

“11 people in the state were killed by red light runners,” Traywick said.

Twenty-six out of the fifty states and other jurisdictions use red light cameras to hold drivers accountable for speeding and running red lights.

Traywick said it’s time for South Carolina to take a stand.

“The fact is if nobody is watching, we’re all going to misbehave,” Traywick said. “Unfortunately that happens a lot on these roads and when that happens, people die.”

Traywick explained after talking to Spartanburg County delegation about the need he sees, he just hopes action will be taken soon.

“We just need to get together, and make a lot of noise,” Traywick said. “Very peaceful noise I might add, and our elected officials will listen to us.”

One officer from the Spartanburg Police Department says that adding cameras in the city isn’t as easy as it sounds.

There would be issues with funding and monitoring the cameras, but they said they would do everything they could to enforce them if they were put in place.

If you want to see red light cameras put in your city, Traywick said the best thing to do is to contact your local elected officials to express your concern.