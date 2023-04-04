SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg has announced this year’s entertainment lineup for Spring Fling.

Spring Fling will feature multiple stages with nonstop music and dance performances, entertainment for the whole family, a wide variety of food and market vendors, special attractions like the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Criterium cycling race, and the Family Fun Zone for kids.

This year’s headliner is Maggie Rose, a Nashville-based singer/songwriter, who will be bringing her unique brand of rock, soul, funk, and R&B to Spring Street Stage on April 29 at 7 p.m.

The annual event dates are as followed:

Friday, April 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Spring Fling Flyer (Source: City of Spartanburg)

Spring Fling Schedule (Source: City of Spartanburg)

The City of Spartanburg also suggests a few things to remember, those being:

Do

Get in for free

Bring cash & ID

Bring the family

Have fun!



Don’t

Smoke at this event

Bring your pets

Forget sunscreen

Bring coolers

Bring weapons of any kind

For more information, click here.