Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce, Chapman Cultural Center starts mask challenge

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce and the Chapman Cultural Center teamed up to help encourage Spartanburg County residents to wear face masks due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

As part of the Bring Back the Burg effort, the organizations started a countywide campaign that encourages residents and businesses to place masks on public art pieces.

Businesses can participate by putting masks on privately-owned pieces of art, while residents are encouraged to place masks on pre-identified pieces.

Click here to learn more.