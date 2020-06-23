Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce, Chapman Cultural Center starts mask challenge

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce and the Chapman Cultural Center teamed up to help encourage Spartanburg County residents to wear face masks due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

As part of the Bring Back the Burg effort, the organizations started a countywide campaign that encourages residents and businesses to place masks on public art pieces.

Businesses can participate by putting masks on privately-owned pieces of art, while residents are encouraged to place masks on pre-identified pieces.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories