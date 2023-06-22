Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- The Spartanburg Art Museum is holding camps for children to harness their creativity.

Camps run from June to August and feature hands-on learning for kids ages 5 and older.

Camps involve creativity with clay, printmaking, and programs like the art of space with the Spartanburg Science Center.

Also, camps happen with a focus on architecture, book art, art from around the world and more.

There are also scholarships available for families of disadvantaged or gifted children and adults pursuing education in a broad range of arts.