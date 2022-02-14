Spartanburg bar announces permanent closure

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg bar announced Monday the permanent closure of it business.

Growler Haus of Spartanburg said it would be closing down, effective immediately, according to its Facebook page.

Growler Hause released the following statement on Facebook:

“Sadly, we regret to inform our Tribe that as of today our doors must permanently close. We wish we had one more day to say goodbye with a final pint. There’s not much more to say except thanks for all the memories. We’ve loved every minute we got to spend slinging beers, sharing laughs, singing songs, and celebrating life with our community of beer nerds. We love you all and hope to see you around!” Growler Haus

The Growler Haus opened in 2012.