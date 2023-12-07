SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers have held training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg every year since they became a team in 1995, with the exception of 2020, during the covid-19 pandemic. However they announced this week they will be moving it to Charlotte beginning next season.

“We will definitely miss out on that crowd that shows up for Panthers training camp,” said Kathy Silverman, owner of Hub City Scoops. “Thankfully for ice cream shops, we’re typically pretty busy in the summer but that was definitely a nice little boost and we enjoy meeting people from all over that were here for the training camp.”

Mayor Jerome Rice released a statement explaining how he hopes the city continues its partnership with the football team in other ways moving forward, something the businesses surrounding Wofford College agreed on.

“To not be represented in Spartanburg does kind of stink because they were impactful to the community and for me growing up and people in the Spartanburg area that really kind of wanted to see what professional football was like,” said Matthew Keloy, store employee at Local Hiker.

As a Spartanburg native, Keloy knows business slows during the summertime for a plethora of reasons. But what always lifted it back up was training camp.

“For business here, definitely slower during the summer seasons and bringing them in at the end of summer right before school starts was a really popular thing that brought people into town, showed off Spartanburg in the news,” said Keloy. “When you see ESPN highlights that say Spartanburg County, Carolina Panthers… it was really cool, you’re proud of where you’re from.”

As the keeper of the Panthers training camp’s economic statistics for Spartanburg, OneSpartanburg Inc addressed the decision in a statement that emphasized their hope for the partnership to continue in other ways as well.

There’s been no word yet on how the city plans to adapt to the loss of money in 2024, however projects in the works like the planetarium and new businesses are predicted to bring in more revenue.