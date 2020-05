SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg City Council members decided to cancel the Red, White and Boom Fourth of July celebration.

“It is not practical to conduct Red, White and Boom for this year,” Assistant City Manager Mitch Kennedy said.

Kennedy made the announcement after talking about the CDC’s guidelines for special events.

The event was supposed to take place on July 4 at Barnet Park.

Click here to watch the full city council meeting.