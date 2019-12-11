Spartanburg Christmas lights on display for Main Street Trolley Holiday Lights Tour

The Main Street Trolley Holiday Lights Tour is in it’s 12th year according to owner and operator Bryan Henke and new lights downtown make it great holiday tradition to add to your list.

Henke said the trolley will run nightly until Dec 20 leaving the Magnolia St train depot at 6:45 PM.

The tours run through 8 PM in downtown Spartanburg and around brightly decorated neighborhoods near the city center.

Henke said he sprinkles historical facts throughout the tour and includes Christmas music, hot chocolate and restaurant recommendations.

Tickets are $11 at mainstreettrolley.net or view more on Facebook