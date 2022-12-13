SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Jaycees Christmas Parade is back. While it brings excitement to city residents and participants, it’s also a huge night for local businesses.

Crowded streets means more customers for the stores and restaurants surrounding the parade route.

Many of those business owners like Mark Desmarais, from Spice and Tea Exchange, said it’s something they look forward to.

“We love when downtown Spartanburg has activities,” said Mark Desmarais, owner of Spice and Tea Exchange. “It really helps our business. We get a lot of new people that have never had the experience of coming to our store so it’s definitely a plus for us when there’s any activity. And the parade is a great time to feature all of the holiday presents we have for the Christmas season.”