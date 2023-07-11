The Spartanburg city council approved an annexation and site plan which will create more than 80 new town homes in the city.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg City Council has given its approval for a new mixed used development which will add 86 townhomes and at least one new restaurant to the city.

The approval was part of Monday’s scheduled council meeting.

Located near Spartanburg Medical Center, the new development will sit on a nine-acre site along North Church Street. It will feature 86 townhomes, which will sit behind a new restaurant space. Also part of the new development will be a new neighborhood street to connect Dakota and West Wood Streets.