SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Many Spartanburg homes are listed on short-term rental sites, such as Airbnb and Vrbo.

“There are benefits to short-term rentals,” said Spartanburg City Attorney Robert Coler during Monday’s meeting. “They can be beneficial if they’re done correctly.”

These types of rentals are not allowed in Spartanburg’s neighborhoods. At this week’s city council meeting, City Attorney Robert Coler outlined some options which would continue to ban these rentals or regulate them by giving homeowners rules to ensure renters do not disturb neighborhoods. The council also discussed “grandfathering” in current renters into the policy they create.

“I think we need to go the path of generally allowing them [short-term rentals] but having the flexibility to stop bad actors from taking advantage of that,” said Councilman Rob Rain.

However, other council members worry allowing residents to rent out their homes could put the city at risk.

“We believe, as a city, that strong neighborhoods are the lifeline and strength of our community,” said Councilwoman Meghan Smith.

“How do we stop development or real estate companies that will come in and buy up these properties to expand into our community?” asked Councilwoman Erica Brown. “I have concerns about that.”

This is something Sevi Alvarez, a Spartanburg resident, said he is concerned about as well.

“Spartanburg is growing very quickly, and housing is becoming less affordable for people,” said Alvarez. “It seems that Airbnbs are notorious for decreasing housing in an area, driving up the rent prices and forcing people to move out.

The city council did not make a decision about short-term rentals at this week’s meeting. Coler said he will return with more research about the topic at a later date.