Spartanburg City Council extends mask ordinance, raises pay for officers

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg City Council approved another 60-day extension for its citywide mask ordinance.

Council unanimously approved the ordinance during a meeting Monday night which requires all people in grocery stores and pharmacies to wear a face covering at all times.

The ordinance also requires all employees at restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, and pharmacies in the city to wear masks during face to face interaction with the public.

The extension goes into effect December 15.

Spartanburg City Council also unanimously approved pay increases for police officers.

The additional $625,000 in funding will go towards increasing pay for sworn police employees and a one-time supplemental compensation for all city employees.

The city said they had determined that police compensation had fallen below competitive levels and affected the ability to attract and retain officers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories