Spartanburg City Council extends mask ordinance, raises pay for officers

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg City Council approved another 60-day extension for its citywide mask ordinance.

Council unanimously approved the ordinance during a meeting Monday night which requires all people in grocery stores and pharmacies to wear a face covering at all times.

The ordinance also requires all employees at restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, and pharmacies in the city to wear masks during face to face interaction with the public.

The extension goes into effect December 15.

Spartanburg City Council also unanimously approved pay increases for police officers.

The additional $625,000 in funding will go towards increasing pay for sworn police employees and a one-time supplemental compensation for all city employees.

The city said they had determined that police compensation had fallen below competitive levels and affected the ability to attract and retain officers.