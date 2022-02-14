Spartanburg City Council undecided on short-term rentals in neighborhoods

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The fate of short-term rentals in Spartanburg is still up in the air after Monday night’s meeting. After weeks of back-and-forth, council discussed potential new guidelines.

Spartanburg City Council is attempting to clarify its policy on short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods. In the 25-year-old zoning policy, there’s been nothing outlining things like Airbnb’s or Vrbo’s.

Council’s first move, to ban rentals 30 days or less in residential areas, got people talking.

“Renting a 3-bedroom home, with the prospect of renting the other bedrooms out, was how I was going to help pay my family’s bills,” said a speaker at Monday night’s meeting.

“Airbnb listings makes everyone else’s rent go up, they make everyone else’s real estate taxes go up, they reduce the available housing stock for perspective residents, and they meaningfully reduce the city’s tax revenues,” said another speaker.

Over the past three weeks, the city’s been making some changes.

“We have discovered though, that there are responsible, compatible operations that fit-in and compliment and work good in a neighborhood,” said city attorney, Robert Coler.

City Attorney, Robert Coler, is now calling for owner’s of short-term rentals to obtain a permit.

“You abide by that permit and get any other licenses that are applicable to you,” he said.

There are some other new rules he addressed in the second reading.

“If you own a small cottage, 1500 square feet and you want to rent it, you must live within 5 miles of that cottage to qualify for a permit,” said Coler.

If your property is over 1,500 square feet, there are guidelines for that, as well.

“If you own a larger house, you must live in the house you’re renting on a short-term basis and you can rent up to 50% of the structure,” he said.

But, not all council is ready to vote.

“The problem is we don’t have any framework to do this,” said councilmen, Jamie Fulmer.

“I’m all for a permitting process, I think we are kind of rushing this a little bit,” said councilwoman, Erica Brown.

City Council members said they want some more information and data before making a final decision on short-term rentals in neighborhoods. So, they’re going to have their next discussion on this topic on March 14th. That meeting will also be open for public comment.

