SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg City Council voted to approve a firm to help with the resign of Morgan Square.

The Morgan Square Committee selected MKSK out of Greenville.

Chris George, communications manager for the city of Spartanburg, said the company will help them figure out what the redesign will entail. Whether that’s minor modifications or if there will be lots of construction involved.

George said council will have to vote on whether or not to keep the street permanently closed.

“It has not been decided on by city council, yet. We do expect that that decision will be made by city council at some point or another in the process before we get to deciding what the actual redesigning of Morgan Square looks like,” said George.

George said the firm is being paid for through general city fund dollars.

He said there will be a public kick-off on December 13 at 4 p.m. at the Chapman Cultural Center.

This will be an opportunity for the public to weigh in on their wants for the square.