Spartanburg City leaders address latest COVID numbers, discuss vaccinations

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg City leaders push for vaccinations after seeing another peak in COVID cases. A handful of city staff members are asking people to take this virus seriously and get vaccinated when it’s their turn.

“I think it was the first time ever I was in fear that I might not be on this earth,” said Spartanburg City Councilwoman Erica Brown.

Spartanburg City Councilwoman Erica Brown is just one of a growing number of people in the area who has a story to share.

“I can speak up for myself that Santa brought me COVID for Christmas,” Brown said.

However, her story is becoming less unique.

“Our concerns about the spread of the pandemic are more significant than they’ve ever been,” said Spartanburg City Manager Chris Story.

Story displayed the latest number of COVID cases plaguing his community during Monday night’s city council meeting.

“We were at 220 cases per day and now we are at the highest seven day moving average that we’ve encountered yet, which is 305,” Story announced.

That’s why leaders are pushing for prevention like vaccinations.

“I wear a face mask but so far, I’ve been good,” said Spartanburg resident James Mullins.

Spartanburg residents like Mullins are more than ready to get the shot. Others are still not entirely on board.

“I don’t know, I’m just scared of the vaccine,” said Spartanburg resident Chelsey Cannon.

But some are asking others to do what they can to help their community.

“As soon as it’s an opportunity for me, I will be signing up for it because I believe in science,” said Brown.