SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County’s 911 Department is celebrating National Telecommunicator Week, which runs from April 9-15 and honors the work of 911 operators.

Operators are responsible for communicating with callers and getting pertinent information about emergencies, such as addresses and types of emergency.

“We are the first line of communication between the public and our responders that we’re sending out to them,” Spartanburg 911 Assistant Training Coordinator Tristan Parker said. “It starts with the basic information of gathering their address, verifying that address, making sure that we’re sending the appropriate resources to the correct address in a timely manner.”

Parker said the agency will celebrate its call-takers all week long with gift cards and prizes donated by local businesses.

Spartanburg’s agency is currently short-staffed and is looking to add new hires. The following qualifications must be met to apply:

18 years of age or older

High School Diploma or equivalent

Valid Drivers License

Type a minimum of 30 words per minute

Pass hearing, vision, and drug screenings

Pass a psychological exam

Pass a Criminal History Background Check

Perform well on a pre-employment aptitude test and an oral interview

If you’re interested in applying, click here.