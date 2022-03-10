SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County school administrator was injured while attempting to break up a fight Thursday.

According to Spartanburg School District 5, an administrator tried to break up a fight between two students at Byrnes High School.

Officials said while the administrator was trying to break up the fight they were injured. Officials said the administrator is OK and recovering.

This incident is currently being investigated by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.