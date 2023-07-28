SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Division (SCEED) and Animal Allies on Friday celebrated a significant milestone in the joint effort to humanely control the local stray cat population: Together, the partnership has spayed or neutered and vaccinated more than 10,000 stray cats since it began in 2016.

“In 80 short months, we have hit 10,000 spay and neuters for feral community cats,” SCEED Director Jamie Nelson said.

According to Nelson, feral cats pose both environmental and health risks because they hunt local wildlife and can carry diseases. Nelson said a single female cat can give birth to six kittens per year, which can lead to rapid population growth if gone unchecked.

“It was twofold when we did the resolution back in 2016,” he said. “Number one: to reduce the number of cats inside the unincorporated areas. Number two: to reduce the number of animals going to contracted sheltering. “

Nelson said both have been accomplished by the program, which he said would welcome more community partnerships to support the effort.

Those who wish to contribute to Animal Allies can contact the clinic at 864-576-6971.

Residents can report feral cats to the county by calling 864-596-3582. Animal control officers will humanely trap the cats and take them to the clinic.

“They will be spayed and neutered,” Trayce McIntyre with Animal Allies said. “They will get a three-year rabies vaccination like you just stated, as well as a distemper vaccination.”

According to the county, each treated cat costs taxpayers $45. Nelson said the price tag is a bargain compared to the price of sheltering or euthanizing the strays.

Because of the program’s success, the county plans to continue it for the foreseeable future.