SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County has selected a site for its Pet Resource Center with plans to open in the near future.

The 8-acre property is centrally located on Southport Road near the DMV in Spartanburg, as announced by the county council during Monday’s meeting.

With a location selected, the county is actively working on design, space planning and programming to have the center available to the public and their pets in the near future.

Per the county website, construction is expected to take about two years, though monthly pet adoption events at the Spartanburg Petco, located on 1931 E Main Street, Suite D, are scheduled to begin in October.

