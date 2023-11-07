SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County residents approved a penny sales tax Tuesday to pay for road and infrastructure improvements around the county.

Officials say the tax will bring in an estimated $478 million over the next six years which will pay for 577 projects.

The projects range from repaving roads to stormwater and intersection improvements.

Below are the categories of projects and how much the county plans to spend on each:

County Resurfacing : 478 projects, $165M

: 478 projects, $165M SCDOT Resurfacing : 38 projects, $158M

: 38 projects, $158M Intersection Improvements : 14 projects, $42M

: 14 projects, $42M County Corridor Reconstruction : 7 projects, $40M

: 7 projects, $40M Stormwater Improvements : 30 projects, $28M

: 30 projects, $28M County Bridge Replacements : 10 projects, $24M

: 10 projects, $24M City/Municipal Resurfacing : $12 million

: $12 million County Safety Improvements: $9 million, Includes re-striping, raised (reflective) pavement marking installation, rumble strips, guardrail, and clearing of right-of-way

The current penny sales tax is set to expire on April 30, 2024. That tax was used to fund construction of a new Spartanburg County Courthouse, Spartanburg Police headquarters, Spartanburg Fire headquarters, and a new city/county office complex.

The new one-cent sales tax will take effect on May 1, 2024.