SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – According to Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt, 2022 was a record-shattering year for the county’s economy.

The county reportedly attracted $4.032 billion in corporate investment.

We previously reported that South Carolina as a whole attracted roughly $10 billion in investments in 2022.

Forty percent of that total came from Spartanburg County.

“We had $335 million invested in the county every month of last year,” Britt said.

Those investments also created a reported 2,540 new jobs.

According to Britt, the jobs created in the last 10 years of growth are good ones, with competitive pay and benefits. Britt said the median household income has increased 27 percent in that time.

“If you want to put that in real numbers, that’s $12,000 per year for the median family income,” he said. “They have $1,000 more in their pocket every month than they did before.”