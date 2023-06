SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County bridge is closing for a month for repairs.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the Rainbow Lake Road bridge over Obed Creek will be closed for about one month while crews work on repairs.

Traffic will be detoured to Highway 9 along River Oak Road and Highway 11 while work is ongoing.

The SCDOT said the project is part of their 10-year plan to improve the state’s roads and bridges.