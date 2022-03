SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County bridge will be closed for three months for repairs.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the Clifton Glendale Road bridge will be closed over the Pacolet River.

The SCDOT said the bridge repairs are estimated to take around three months.

A nearly 12-mile detour will be in place directing drivers to use US-29 (East Main Street) to cross the Pacolet River.

An estimated 1,250 vehicles cross the bridge daily.