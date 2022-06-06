SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County is allocating $250,000 in its upcoming budget to enhance its gateways and entrances to the county.

Jamie Nelson, the director of the county’s Environmental Enforcement Department, said if the budget is approved, the county will focus on major roads that lead into downtown Spartanburg.

“If our gateways aren’t beautiful, who’s going to walk through it?” asked Nelson. “That’s what we want here in Spartanburg. We want everybody to come.”

Nelson said the county will come up with a plan for each gateway or area that needs to be improved. They will then form teams and analyze each area to determine what needs to be done – whether it be cleaning up trash, fixing landscaping or eliminating abandoned buildings.

“A lot of times, before Spartanburg County said, ‘This is what we’re going to do and this is how we’re going to get there,’ we had areas where they would bring industry in, and they would take them different routes because they didn’t want to bring them through our gateways,” said Nelson.

Nelson said he hopes these projects will make the county more attractive for tourists and prospective residents.

“I think we need to let people know that Spartanburg County is growing, and we’re planning for growth. We want it to be beautiful. We want everybody to come here. It’s going to take everyone working as a team, not only the county, but also our citizens and elected officials, so we can do this.”

The county is expected to vote on the budget later this month.