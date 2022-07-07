Spartanburg County Deputy chase ends in fatal wreck after man fails to pull over

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – What began as a law enforcement chase in Spartanburg County, ended in a crash that killed one man.

Officials said a deputy with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office tried to make a traffic stop near the Highway 221 and Canaan Road intersection. The driver refused to stop and continued down Canaan Road where he crashed.

The crash happened around 4:18 p.m. on Wednesday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man who died in the crash was running from law enforcement at the time.

Highway Patrol said the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

No other cars were involved in the crash on Canaan Road.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 44-year-old Ernest Miller.

They said he was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died just after 5 p.m.

Pat Smith lives along Canaan Road and she said she saw some commotion.

“I sit on the front porch sometimes and watch the cars go by. I saw a police car, you usually don’t see too many police cars out this way,” said Smith.

Even though she didn’t know a fatal crash happened, she said she wished the driver had stopped.

“You know, I would stop, but I would keep my window rolled up until I saw some identification,” she said.

Right now, this case is still being investigated by multiple agencies. At this point, it’s unclear why Miller did not stop for the deputy.

The coroner’s office said they are waiting on a toxicology and forensic exam.