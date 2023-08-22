SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County has made changes to where many people will vote this fall.

The county said rapid growth in the northern and western sections of Spartanburg County led to the creation of 14 new precincts.

Nine smaller precincts were combined into an existing precinct location, county elections officials said.

Those precincts were combined to “make more efficient use of our election day poll workers and voting equipment.”

The changes went into effect July 1. Affected voters should receive a letter in the mail informing them of the changes.

Full list of precincts with new and combined precincts highlighted:

For a map of Spartanburg County’s voting precincts, click here.