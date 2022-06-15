GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed with 7News Wednesday that his office is investigating the disappearance of Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon.

Burrell was reported missing on May 5.

According to Burrell’s family, the 20-year-old Greer man was last seen during his work on the overnight shift at Industrial Recycling and Recovery, Inc. located at 3100 Green Road in Greer.

7News reached out to the company’s president for comment but has not yet received a response.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed that DNA was located at the plant.

Clevenger said his office is still conducting interviews as part of its ongoing investigation.

Although DNA was found, no body was located after Burrell’s disappearance.