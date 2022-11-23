SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.

The County confirmed that something happened at the Valley Falls Recycling Center on Wednesday afternoon, leading to the center being closed early.

Details are limited at this time.

According to Spartanburg County, the Valley Falls Collection Center closed early today, November 23, and will be closed through the weekend. The center will re-open for regular business hours on Monday.

Residents who typically use the Valley Falls Collection Center, they may dispose of materials at the Dexter Road Recycling Center, the New Prospect Recycling Center, or at any other County recycling center.

7NEWS will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.