SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – County official and advocates for people killed by drunk drivers are urging you to be safe on the highways during the holidays.

According to the United State Department of Transportation, drunk drivers kill on average one person every 39 minutes in the country.

Even though data shows fatalities across South Carolina are declining. Deaths are increasing year-over-year in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in 2021 there were 76 deaths in the county. This year there has been 77 deaths with nine more days left in the holiday season.

The Seventh Circuit Solicitor, The Spartanburg County Coroner and Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright held a press conference Friday morning to discuss the impacts of getting behind the wheel while impaired.

“Driving high is the same thing as driving drunk because it slows down your reaction time. Texting on your phone and driving is just as bad as drunk driving,” Sheriff Wright said. “Here’s my message to you: We want you to have a very Merry Christmas, we really do, but you put everybody’s life in jeopardy when you act like an idiot.”

Law enforcement said that if you plan to drink during the holidays to make a plan for a taxi or ride share ahead of time.