Spartanburg Co. Coroner’s Office one step closer to getting mobile x-ray machine

SPARTANBURG CO. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is one step closer to getting a machine that will help make investigations faster.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the mobile x-ray machine will give his office the ability to do things they can’t normally do during investigations. He says it will help with all kinds of cases and help identify people faster.

“This would give us a more diverse ability, in the field, to do our investigations. We foresee being able to use that on possible identifications,” said Clevenger.

He says the machine is battery operated and can be used on a day-to-day basis.

“There are a number of advantages that would definitely be helpful with this piece of machinery, that are going to advance us being able to give families answers quicker,” he said.

He says not all bodies can be identified traditionally.

“If the body doesn’t have flesh on it and we’re unable to make certain identifications, the x-ray is going to be helpful. Maybe be able to tell us where the break was primordium, postmortem,” said Clevenger.

Clevenger says County Council approved for his office to apply for the $48,000 grant. David Britt, with Spartanburg County Council, says it was a unanimous vote.

“There’s no match from the county, it’s coming from the state. So, it’s a win, win, win. A win for the county, a win for Rusty, and a win for the citizens of Spartanburg,” said Britt.

Britt says having this machine would prevent the coroner’s office from having to do x-rays at the hospital.

“It keeps from having the hospital tied up with things that our team can do out in the field,” said Britt.

Clevenger says the only other x-ray machine like this is in the state of South Carolina, is in Charleston. He says there are special requirements to use it.

“Not just anyone will be able to operate it, we’ll have to be trained or have to have some qualified in the field to do that. And we plan on doing that,” said Clevenger.

He says getting this machine is all in an effort to help people in Spartanburg County find closure after losing loved ones.

Clevenger says this machine wouldn’t only be for the use of Spartanburg County, but any other coroner’s office in the Upstate or South Carolina could use it.

The next step to getting the machine is an advisory council will come together to decide if they will approve the grant for the county.