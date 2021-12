SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash in Spartanburg County.

A report by the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 6:37 a.m. Wednesday on SC101 at Greenpond Road.

SCHP said the crash is causing a roadway blockage.

Officials with SCHP said the crash is fatal.

