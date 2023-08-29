SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is hosting a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

According to the coroner’s office, the conference is being held to discuss traffic fatalities in the county.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

The coroner’s office said there have been 55 deaths this year as a result of some type of crash involving a vehicle in the county.

Officials remind drivers to wear their seatbelts, pay attention at all times and no drinking or drug usage while you are driving.