Site of future Minor League Baseball stadium along Daniel Morgan Avenue in downtown Spartanburg, May 23, 2023 (WSPA)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Council agreed Monday evening it would pay more than $1 million per year toward a new baseball stadium in downtown Spartanburg.

The new $250 million baseball stadium is planned to be built in an area along Daniel Morgan Avenue behind the AC Hotel.

The 3,500-seat stadium would be developed by The Johnson Group and owned by the City of Spartanburg.

The Down East Wood Ducks, a Low-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, are set to move to the Upstate from eastern North Carolina.

Spartanburg City Council is expected to meet sometime during the fall to discuss agreements related to development.