SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — On Tuesday, Spartanburg County Councilmembers learned more about potential American Rescue Plan-funded projects that leaders said would benefit people countywide.

The county received more than $62 million in funds and now leaders said they’re narrowing down potential projects.

On Tuesday, county leaders and community groups presented a list of 10 projects they said support efforts and goals in the county’s strategic plan.

Some of the projects proposed include road, storm water, and sewer improvements. There are also projects to support minority businesses, affordable housing and blight removal, and a pet resource center.

County Administrator Cole Alverson said these projects have long-term impacts, affect a large group of residents, and will help transform the county.

He said councilmembers have until December 31, 2024 to allocate funds to projects and until December 31, 2026 to spend the money.

Still, he encouraged councilmembers to take action soon, so design and development processes could begin in the next few months.

“I think it’s important to begin to move the needle and begin to move forward on some of the projects, so you have that, but you also have the momentum we’re trying to pick up in terms of the vision plan and so the time is sort of ripe to take advantage,” said Alverson.

At Tuesday’s meeting, no projects were approved.

Earlier this year, councilmembers approved $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds to expand broadband access in rural communities.