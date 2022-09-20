SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Council on Monday approved a spending plan to address homelessness using a $2,122,446 grant from the federal government.

The grant, from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will be broken into three parts by the county: About $1.3 million will go to homeless assistance, roughly $500,000 will go to support services and the remainder will be used to cover operational costs.

The county’s community services department told 7News the money is a welcomed relief: A growing number of residents is in need of the very limited stock of affordable housing, and there are many individuals and families escaping from domestic violence or human trafficking in need of help.

“It’s really a moving target because it’s based on a point-in-time count, and that just means everyone they can gather up at that moment,” Kerry Easler, the program’s coordinator said. “It’s doing the best you can with the knowledge that you have.”

The $1.3 million in homeless assistance will be used for preservation and creation of affordable housing, rental assistance and shelters with privacy for those in need.

Support services will include childcare, mental health counseling, substance disuse counseling and more.

“We are actively working to ensure that we address the needs of homelessness in our community. This is just one way that the federal government is working toward that.”