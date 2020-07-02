Spartanburg Co. Council to discuss mask resolution

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – On Thursday morning, Spartanburg County Council members will discuss a way to get everyone on board with wearing a face covering in the county.

After their meeting, county elected officials, like Sheriff Chuck Wright, will meet at the Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 test site in Spartanburg to talk about the importance of wearing a mask.

Earlier in the week, Spartanburg City Council members voted to require customers and employees to wear face coverings in grocery stores and pharmacies within city limits. This mirrored other mandates made by Greenville and Clemson last month.

However, the discussion county leaders will have Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is only to encourage mask wearing.

Their talks will follow an address made by Governor Henry McMaster and State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell Wednesday, urging people ahead of the Fourth of July weekend to wear a face mask. Their concern is another spike in cases similar to those after Memorial Day wekend.

“Unless we do something dramatically different to control this disease that spreads simply by breathing from infected people, then we would be looking at projections that are far worse than what we’re experiencing now,” Dr. Bell said.

Council members will meet at 9:30 a.m. and a news conference with Sheriff Wright will follow at 9:45 a.m. at the old Spartanburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in Spartanburg.