SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Staff at the Spartanburg County Courthouse Monday began the first day of their two-week move out of the old building and into their new courthouse.

“It was designed to look very prestigious, to make an impact on the community and to project the importance of what we do in this building,” Clerk of Court, Amy Cox said as her staff began moving into the new building.

“There are boxes everywhere. There are movers. Everyone is here getting keys, getting badges, setting up their computers; it’s just kind of a mad house,” Cox added.

While staff use the next two weeks to sort out their new place of work, daily operations at the courthouse have scaled back.

“It’s just not conducive for us to actually do our work, so we have to shut down the courthouse,” Cox explained. “We are keeping up with emails and phone calls and e-filing and anything dropped off in the drop box but as far as regular people walking through the courthouse, that’s just not something we can do.”

There are a lot of moving parts when you’re moving into a six-story building.

“[The building is] much, much bigger. I want to say three times as big as the building that we are leaving but keep in mind we are bringing over a lot more people,” Cox said.

Additional services moving to the courthouse include the public defender’s offices, municipal court, the Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, along with many other agencies.

“Any time you have court, this is the building you go to and so we are so excited to have everyone together and be so close to all those organizations that we work with everyday.”

Cox said this new addition to the Spartanburg skyline signifies the weight of what happens inside its wooden doors.

“It is very important, the work we do here. Every piece of paper we take in is someone’s life and so the façade on the outside helps to project that weight of what we do here,” Cox added. “And Spartanburg County citizens will be very proud that we have this facility in our county.”

The new Spartanburg County Courthouse will be opened to the public on January 22.

The county said after everything is moved out of the old courthouse, they will do an inspection for mold and asbestos and then the building will be demolished to make room for a large courtyard.